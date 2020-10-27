Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,033 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,391 shares of company stock valued at $61,105,632. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

