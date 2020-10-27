Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

