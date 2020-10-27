Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $525.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.19.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

