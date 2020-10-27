Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Netflix by 110.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after buying an additional 644,607 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Netflix by 57.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after buying an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total value of $9,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,505 shares of company stock worth $169,179,594. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $534.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $488.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.35 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.