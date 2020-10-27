Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.