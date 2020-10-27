Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $74.42.

