Consensus Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Consensus coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,324.87 or 0.99511344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001202 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00125400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

