Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Consolidated-Tomoka Land to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million.

Shares of CTO opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $67.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

