Contrasting Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) & Slack Technologies (NASDAQ:WORK)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Domo alerts:

This table compares Domo and Slack Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $173.40 million 5.90 -$176.56 million ($4.57) -7.65 Slack Technologies $630.42 million 25.11 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -19.54

Domo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Domo and Slack Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Slack Technologies 3 5 13 0 2.48

Domo presently has a consensus target price of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.24%. Slack Technologies has a consensus target price of $32.55, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Slack Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Domo has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Slack Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -53.38% -1,396.76% -45.08% Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81%

Summary

Slack Technologies beats Domo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.