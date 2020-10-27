Contrasting Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) and Emerson Radio (NASDAQ:MSN)

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Emerson Radio and Integrated Media Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerson Radio and Integrated Media Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio $6.29 million 3.20 -$4.31 million N/A N/A Integrated Media Technology $890,000.00 16.77 -$10.88 million N/A N/A

Emerson Radio has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Media Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Radio and Integrated Media Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio -74.41% -13.98% -11.49% Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Emerson Radio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Integrated Media Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integrated Media Technology beats Emerson Radio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems. The company also provides 3D super workstations for content conversion of 2D videos to 3D mode for the TV and movie industry; and VisuMotion, a set of software designed for 2D to 3D conversion, as well as 3D content creation. In addition, it sells and distributes switchable glasses; and offers 3D consultancy, management, and trading services. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Integrated Media Technology Limited is a subsidiary of Marvel Finance Limited.

