Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $16.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price cut by Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 3.15. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $49.22.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.