Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded by Cross Research to Buy

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Corning stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

