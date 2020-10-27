Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 883,018 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,963,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,403,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

