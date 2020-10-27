Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CJREF. CIBC reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $563.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 40.05%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.