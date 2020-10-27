Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$5.50 at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CJR.B. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$3.65 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $760.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.99%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

