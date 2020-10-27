Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $430.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00038606 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, BitForex and GDAC. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13,324.87 or 0.99511344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001202 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00125400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 262,731,227 coins and its circulating supply is 204,946,624 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

