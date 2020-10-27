Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. CSFB lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.