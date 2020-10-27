Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Decreased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.6% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $213,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.