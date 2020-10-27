Cowen Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $120.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $165.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.68. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.