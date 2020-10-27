Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.
Shares of CR stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
