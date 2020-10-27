Credit Acceptance (CACC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $334.54 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.08 and its 200 day moving average is $384.40.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.