Credit Suisse Group Increases TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $66.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $73.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 59,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $4,026,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,477 shares of company stock worth $9,798,404. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TriNet Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

