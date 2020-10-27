Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.73.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$17.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$23.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

