Critical Survey: Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) versus Northrop Grumman (OTCMKTS:NOC)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Location Based Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $33.84 billion 1.53 $2.25 billion $21.21 14.61 Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Location Based Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Location Based Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 6.91% 40.24% 8.92% Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northrop Grumman and Location Based Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 1 7 0 2.67 Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus price target of $397.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Location Based Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems segments. It designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircrafts, autonomous systems, spacecraft systems, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and sub-systems for use in the areas of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike operations, communications, earth observations, and space science. The company also designs, develops, integrates, and produces flights, armaments, and space systems to enable national security, civil government, and commercial customers in achieving their critical missions. Its space systems include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition; satellites and associated space components and services; and aerospace structures. In addition, it offers C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared, and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space and intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration systems; navigation systems; and shipboard missiles and encapsulated payload launch systems. Further, the company provides life-cycle solutions and services in support of networks and systems, including sustainment, modernization, training and simulation, software, engineering services, cyber, rapidly-deployable global logistics, and information technology. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

Location Based Technologies Company Profile

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells commercial and consumer wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking solutions based on worldwide GSM network. It offers consumer products under the PocketFinder brand, including PocketFinder, PocketFinder luggage, PocketFinder Pet, and PocketFinder Vehicle that displays information to users regarding device location, longitude, latitude, altitude, heading or direction, speed, and 60 days of location history; and set alerts that will trigger an email, text, or push notification to notify them when their device exceeds a pre-determined parameter, such as speed, battery life, or entry/exit of a geo-zone. The company's PocketFinder Personal/Pet or luggage devices include small devices that are ideal for tracking or locating any mobile asset, person, pet, or valuable item; and PocketFinder Vehicle tracker is to be hardwired to any powered asset, such as vehicle, watercraft, or mobile generator to locate and track a mobile assets. It also provides commercial products under the LBT brand, including LBT-886 and LBT Vehicle Tracker. The company's LBT-886 comprises location device that enables a user to locate and track any person or mobile asset; and LBT Vehicle Tracker provides tracking features with capabilities, such as temperature, light and humidity monitoring, engine on/off monitoring, and starter interrupt engine capability or lone worker emergency alerts. It markets and sells its commercial products to small/midsize businesses, enterprise businesses, and governmental organizations that need to track vehicles, mobile equipment, portable assets, and workers through online retailers, as well as through its pocketfinder.com Website. The company is based in Irvine, California.

