Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Cummins worth $38,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Cummins by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Cummins by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $220.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.93. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $227.51. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

