CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CYBE has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth $850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth $556,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 79.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

