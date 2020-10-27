Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Danaher by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 68.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

DHR stock opened at $234.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.86 and a 200-day moving average of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,320 shares of company stock worth $25,512,772. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.