Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $179.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.45.

ICLR stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $215.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

