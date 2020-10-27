Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $399.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $429.00 to $399.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $354.21.

GWW opened at $361.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.30. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in W W Grainger by 1,643.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

