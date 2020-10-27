Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

