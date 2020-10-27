Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.