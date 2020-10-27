Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDMGF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Icade from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Icade in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Icade presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Icade stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Icade has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

