Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

