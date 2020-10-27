Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DBD opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBD. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

