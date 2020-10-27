Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Digimarc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Digimarc stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Digimarc has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $474.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 137.68%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew Walter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,565.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Digimarc by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digimarc by 100.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 12.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Digimarc by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

