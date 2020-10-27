Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $924.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

