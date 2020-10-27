Domino's Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino's Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

DPUKY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Domino's Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Domino's Pizza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino's Pizza Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of DPUKY opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Domino's Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. Domino's Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino's Pizza Group (DPUKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.