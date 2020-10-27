Dover Motorsports (DVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 6.29%.

DVD opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Dover Motorsports has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

