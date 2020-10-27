DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.12. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.26. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.
