DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.12. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.26. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.