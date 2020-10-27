Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Dycom Industries worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

