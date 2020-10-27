Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $1,274,575. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,952,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 686,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 130,662 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.