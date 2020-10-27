Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after acquiring an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $14,468,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $88.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.