Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

Eaton has increased its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

