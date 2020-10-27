eBay (EBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eBay stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

