eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EHTH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised eHealth from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.85.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $72.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.54 per share, with a total value of $3,577,000.00. Insiders have acquired 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of eHealth by 897.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

