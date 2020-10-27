Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.32). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 275.25% and a negative net margin of 156.16%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Several research firms have commented on EKSO. Aegis cut their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.