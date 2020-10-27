Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Trimmed by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

