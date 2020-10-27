Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Shares of EFN opened at C$13.36 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$6.96 and a 1-year high of C$13.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 123.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

