Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.55. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

