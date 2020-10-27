Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $537.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Embraer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $891.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Embraer from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.