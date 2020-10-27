Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

